Goleta continues to work on homeless solutions and hot spots

GOLETA, Calif. – Goleta has a multi-layered process in place to deal with its homelessness concerns.

The unhoused community is a priority concern for city leaders.

The Goleta Homelessness Regional Action Plan (RAP) virtual meeting is October 30 at 12:00 p.m.

Representatives from the City of Goleta staff, City Net and Good Samaritan will be at the meeting.

They will discuss the impacts of homelessness and work on collaborative responses. Discussion topics can include:

Concerns about specific homeless people.

Concerns about "hot spots" where there are significant homeless impacts.

Questions about City policy and plans for homeless people.

Questions about how to get involved.

Ideas for solving the problem.

Answering the question "What can I do?"

If you can not make the meeting, comments can go to City of Goleta Homelessness Services Coordinator Chuck Flacks at cflacks@cityofgoleta.org.

Meeting Information:

Join Zoom Meeting: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84258247334

Meeting ID: 842 5824 7334

