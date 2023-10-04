Skip to Content
Valuable services and information all under one roof for annual Senior Expo in Santa Barbara

The Senior Expo attracts hundreds to the Earl Warren Showgrounds
Published 10:56 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The return of the Family Service Agency Senior Expo is bringing some vital information to seniors all under one roof.

The event at the Earl Warren Showgrounds attracts hundreds of visitors.

Admission is very affordable at $5.00.

The event attracts seniors and those who care for seniors and features health screenings, over 100 exhibits, music, food, and activities. Flu shots will also be available.

Exhibitors include financial services, residential facilities, travel clubs, health care providers, home care services, government agencies, local nonprofits, Caregiver Cafe, and many more. There will also be free haircuts.

For more information go to: The Family Service Agency Senior Expo.

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

