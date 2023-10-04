Valuable services and information all under one roof for annual Senior Expo in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The return of the Family Service Agency Senior Expo is bringing some vital information to seniors all under one roof.

The event at the Earl Warren Showgrounds attracts hundreds of visitors.

Admission is very affordable at $5.00.

The event attracts seniors and those who care for seniors and features health screenings, over 100 exhibits, music, food, and activities. Flu shots will also be available.

Exhibitors include financial services, residential facilities, travel clubs, health care providers, home care services, government agencies, local nonprofits, Caregiver Cafe, and many more. There will also be free haircuts.

For more information go to: The Family Service Agency Senior Expo.