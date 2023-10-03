Skip to Content
Police don pink patches during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

today at 10:38 pm
Published 10:19 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Santa Barbara Police Officers are wearing pink patches on their uniforms.

Many local law enforcement agencies are doing similar things up and down the coast.

Santa Barbara Police Chief Kelly Ann Gordon and other officers showed off their patches at Tuesday's Santa Barbara City Council meeting.

They had them sewn on temporarily for the cause.

They also gave pink ribbon pins to council members.

Survivors and supporters can purchase them to help raise money for a cure.

