Santa Barbara resident identified as man declared dead at Stearns Wharf on September 6

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Coroner's Bureau has identified the man who died at Stearns Wharf on Sep. 6 as 20-year-old John Venters III of Santa Barbara.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, the cause and manner of death are still pending.

Venters was declared dead on the scene outside of the bathrooms at Stearns Wharf after medical responders attempted to revive him with Narcan detailed Santa Barbara Police Department on Sep. 6.

