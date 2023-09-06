Skip to Content
Man declared dead at Stearns Wharf Wednesday afternoon

John Palminteri/KEYT
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Harbor Patrol and paramedics responded to the scene of a medical emergency for a man at Stearns Wharf who was declared dead at the scene at 12:17 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

According to Santa Barbara Police Department, once the man was confirmed dead by first responders, the Santa Barbara County Coroner's Office was called to the response.

No other information has been released about the identity of the man nor the nature of his demise.

It is now up to the Santa Barbara County Coroner's Office, part of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, to make a cause of death determination.

More information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

