Ribbon cutting held for Aliso School Mural

CARPINTERIA, Calif.-Aliso School children watched as community leaders cut the ribbon in celebration of a new mural.

Retired principal and Carpinteria Cultural Foundation (CCF) trustee Dr. Jim Campos helped hold the giant scissors.

"There are all kinds of stories up on this tree of life. It is an old Mexican tradition of art and that is what the artist Mb Hanranhan did."

Ventura-based artist Mb (Mary Beth) Hanrahan received several bouquets and seemed overjoyed by the audience's reaction.

"It was a real privilege and opportunity to be able to communicate some of the history, some because it is curated, the history of our Mexican American community here in Carpinteria, past, present and future."

Korean War Veteran Lorenzo Martinez was on hand to see himself depicted alongside two other veterans.

Rich Medel was on hand to see his father Lucio portrayed in the mural next to his friend George Bliss Jr.

"I am so happy for my dad, my family, my brother and sisters for them to see Medel and Bliss families together working things out together," said Medel, " It just stays in my heart. "

"You can learn about the history of Carpinteria and integration which came in 1947," said Campos.

A kindergartner named Aiden gave it a thumbs up.

Campos said children of all backrounds got along during integration.

"The first year of integration was a fantastic success. The principal of the school said that it couldn't have gone better, " said Campos, "If counties could learn to interact the way the kids did here we would have world peace."

The Carpinteria Unified School District (CUSD) Board of Trustees approved the mural proposed by the the Carpinteria Cultural Foundation (CCF).

They chose the Aliso Elementary School location because it is the oldest public school.

It began as a segregated school for Mexican American children in the 1920s.

But things changed decades later.

Hanrahan got some of her inspiration from the documentary “Voces de Old Town Carpinteria."

The mural depicts images of workers, demonstrators, flowers, vineyards, surfing and other iconic symbols in the area.

Campos said they will add a QR code under the acknowledgments that will allow visitors to use their phones to learn about each person and image in the mural.