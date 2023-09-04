Hundreds gather at Harbor Cove Beach in Ventura for the Rams on the 1 event before the start of the season

VENTURA, Calif. -- This Labor Day the Los Angeles Rams hit Harbor Cove Beach in Ventura before the start of the season.

Rams on the 1 hit the road in their new Rams mobile to four Southern California beaches.

"We were very excited. There was no way we were going to miss this at all," said Francisco Cardenas from Oxanrd.

They began their tour in Oceanside on Friday, Huntington Beach on Saturday and Hermosa Beach on Sunday.

“Just see the Ram-page, the cheerleaders, seeing the mariachi band, you know all that. And that's that's just part of the team angels. It's just great," said Andrew Schuler from Santa Clarita.

They finished of in Ventura this Labor Day Monday with large crowds and big giveaways.

Super Fans waited in line to open their favorite players lockers and find fun prizes.

“It's in our blood. It's on our custom license plate. It's in a custom lamb's room that we have in our home. And it's in the fan club that we started to promote the Rams Rams Republic," said Angel Favela from Santa Clarita.

People won new Rams merch and game tickets.

The first game of the season will be this upcoming Sunday at the Seattle Seahwaks Lumen Field.