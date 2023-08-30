Skip to Content
Deputies on scene of serious assault investigation in Goleta, asking community to avoid area

today at 9:22 am
Published 9:20 am

GOLETA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office said it is currently investigating a serious assault on Encina Road in Goleta.

At 9:11 a.m. Wednesday, SBSO tweeted "Avoid the area- active scene: Fairview and Encina, Goleta. Serious assault investigation, suspect not yet in custody. Updates here as they become available."

The sheriff's office currently has deputies and additional units on the scene.

PC: Ivania Montes / KEYT

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as updates come into the newsroom.

Lily Dallow

Lily is the Digital Content Director at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Lily, click here.

