New paint goes down at Skater’s Point in Santa Barbara

Published 10:49 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A fresh coat of paint is coming to Skater's Point in Santa Barbara after a summer of heavy use.

Volunteers will be leading the work project.

The City of Santa Barbara's Parks and Recreation department has partnered with a local Sherwin Williams sales manager who assembled a team of 18 painters from 13 painting companies.

The skate park was prepared for the job with a power washing prior to the work project.

The painting work will be done in one day.

Skater's Point opened in 2000, east of Stearns Wharf.

Built in 2000, this concrete skate park in Santa Barbara serves both locals and tourists. Next to West Beach and Chase Palm Park, the 14,600-square-foot concrete park features ledges, rails, hips, quarterpipes, banks, a “taco” bowl, and pyramid. Admission is free, and helmets are required. Since skating is illegal in many parts of town this is a popular spot for local kids and draws attention from passers-by.

