Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Students weather the storm as they start the first day of school

Mina Wahab / KEYT
By
Published 12:00 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — After a turbulent weekend with the historic Hurricane Hilary at its peak, kids are back in school.

The start of the new school year at Roosevelt Elementary is a special one as it marks the school’s 100th year anniversary.

The first day of school is also a major milestone for many students, especially kindergartners, who are experiencing being in the school system for the very first time.

We spoke to Superintendent of Santa Barbara Unified School District Hilda Maldonado, who highlighted the curriculum centered around the ABC’s.

It is a plan that emphasizes the importance of students’ sense of belonging.

For the full story, tune into Your News Channel starting at 4 p.m.

For more from Mina, follow her on Twitter below:

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
back to school
KEYT
Santa Barbara

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mina Wahab

Arab-American producer & reporter with a mission to dig deep in interviews, share authentically, shed light on the issues that matter, and provoke deep thought.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content