Students weather the storm as they start the first day of school

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — After a turbulent weekend with the historic Hurricane Hilary at its peak, kids are back in school.

The start of the new school year at Roosevelt Elementary is a special one as it marks the school’s 100th year anniversary.

The first day of school is also a major milestone for many students, especially kindergartners, who are experiencing being in the school system for the very first time.

We spoke to Superintendent of Santa Barbara Unified School District Hilda Maldonado, who highlighted the curriculum centered around the ABC’s.

It is a plan that emphasizes the importance of students’ sense of belonging.

