Storm damaged Goodwill reopens in Carpinteria

John Palminteri / KEYT
By
Published 11:53 am

CARPINTERIA, Calif. – A storm damaged Goodwill store in Carpinteria has reopened.

The Goodwill of Carpinteria had a roof collapse in the late February wind storms. It send debris crashing in the store, and rain showers added to the damage.

The incident happened after hours and no one was hurt.

The storm issues did not affect any of the nearby stores.

This is the only Goodwill in Carpinteria and it is located in the Casitas Plaza Shopping center.

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

