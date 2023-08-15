Elings Park hosts donation challenge up to $488,000

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Elings Park offers a donation matching challenge with the help of an anonymous donor.

Through Sep. 30 of this year, each dollar donation will be matched with $2.44.

The matching challenge will max out when it reaches $200,000 in donations– reaching $488,000 in total.

Donations go towards Phase II of the Las Positas Tennis Center renovations.

Increased accessibility for the Center's courts, rebuilt walkways, gathering areas, and stadium seating are a part of the effort to revamp the park.

Elings Executive Director Dean Noble said, “This matching grant allows us to reopen the new restrooms and the two courts that are closed to allow for construction.”

Construction of the 50-year-old structure is 40% complete.

To donate, visit the Elings Park website.