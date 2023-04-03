Renovated restrooms opened at Las Positas Tennis Center with more Elings Park improvements on the way

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Newly renovated bathrooms were dedicated in a celebration of completing $1 million in improvements at the Las Positas Tennis Center at Elings Park on Monday.

The enhancements to the 50-year-old Las Positas Tennis Center are only the first phase of a series of planned improvements for Elings Park, the largest privately funded public park in the United States.

Construction on the second phase has already begun and includes new access to the Center's six tennis courts, rebuilt walkways, new gathering areas, and stadium seating.

A third and final phase will include improvements to the parking lot, landscaping, and security.

Altogether, the Tennis Center improvement budget is $3.2 million of which more than $2.4 million was raised from the public.

Eagle-eyed readers might recognize that backhoe operator as none other than Santa Barbara Mayor Randy Rowse who was on scene for the ribbon-cutting ceremony as well.

This tennis center-specific project is part of a larger $10 million Elings Park Infrastructure Campaign.

Elings Park is a private nonprofit that receives no regular assistance from either the county nor city governments despite being twice the size of Disneyland Park.

Interested in contributing to the community fundraising project? Visit their website here.