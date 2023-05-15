Officials identify Richard Vincent of Santa Barbara as solo victim in fatal Ventura motorcycle crash

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – The Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the 76-year-old that died on May 10 in a motorcycle accident on Highway 101 as Richard Vincent of Santa Barbara.

Vincent was a resident of Sant Barbara and known for his photography and love of racing motorcycles.

Although an injury sustained while serving in Vietnam in 1967 from enemy fire ended his competitive racing career, his passion carried on throughout his life.

Alongside surf and film pioneer and personal friend, George Greenough, Vincent captured important images and film of the 'Endless Summer' generation from the 1950's and early 1960's.

In 2017, Vincent's archival photography, racing gear, and the man himself were featured at the Wheels and Waves festival.