Sansum Clinic announces acquisition negotiations with Sutter Health on Friday

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Sansum Clinic and Sacramento-based Sutter Health announced on Friday they have entered into exclusive negotiations for acquisition.

The 'strategic partnership' announced on Friday included a non-binding letter of intent with a formalized partnership expected in the next few weeks.

Sansum Clinic's CEO Dr. Kurt Ransohoff sent a letter addressed to the Central Coast community featured below.

Sutter Hospital Association was founded in 1921 with its first hospital opening in 1923.

Sutter Community Hospitals merged with multiple nearby hospitals and now owns 23 hospitals, 33 ambulatory surgery centers, eight cardiac center, 11 cancer centers, and five trauma centers largely Northern California.

Sansum Clinic recently celebrated its 100th year in operation as a non-profit healthcare provider, but has sought a new owner after a four-year acquisition attempt by Cottage Health was ended by the Federal Trade Commission in 2017.

In 2019, Sutter Health agreed to a $575 million settlement after Attorney General of California Xavier Becerra filed an anti-trust lawsuit alleging anti-competitive practices.