Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
today at 8:49 am
Published 10:45 am

Founder of the Soul Institute Adora Winquist joins the morning show

Founder of the Soul Institute Adora Winquist drops by the morning news show

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Founder of the Soul Institute, Adora Winquist, dropped by the morning news show on Friday.

Affectionately known as "The Love Guru," Adora's bringing her new series of workshops and retreats to Santa Barbara this weekend. The series is called "The Love Frequency" and is designed to help individuals discover their true authentic purpose and manifest joy and passion.

"We are at the pinnacle of mood based discontent, and yet we all long for a deeper experience of life" said Winquist.

You can learn more about Adora Winquist and all of her wonderful teachings and retreats by visiting The Soul Institute website.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
author
health
KEYT
Santa Barbara

Jump to comments ↓

Joey Vergilis

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content