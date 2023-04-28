Founder of the Soul Institute Adora Winquist joins the morning show

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Founder of the Soul Institute, Adora Winquist, dropped by the morning news show on Friday.

Affectionately known as "The Love Guru," Adora's bringing her new series of workshops and retreats to Santa Barbara this weekend. The series is called "The Love Frequency" and is designed to help individuals discover their true authentic purpose and manifest joy and passion.

"We are at the pinnacle of mood based discontent, and yet we all long for a deeper experience of life" said Winquist.

You can learn more about Adora Winquist and all of her wonderful teachings and retreats by visiting The Soul Institute website.