Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By ,
today at 12:12 pm
Published 11:50 am

Train hits and kills man near Gaviota State Park

MGN

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – An Amtrak train struck and killed a man on the tracks near Gaviota State Park around 11:17 a.m. on Friday, according to Santa Barbara County Fire.

County fire spokesperson Scott Safechuck said the train tracks shut down as crews responded to the scene one mile south of Miraposa Reina.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as updates come into the newsroom.

Be the first to know breaking news on the Central Coast. Download the News Channel 3-12 app.

Download the app here
Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
Gaviota State beach
KEYT
train vs pedestrian

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Drew Ascione

Drew is the Assignment Editor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Drew, click here.

Author Profile Photo

Lily Dallow

Lily is the Digital Content Director at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Lily, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content