Train hits and kills man near Gaviota State Park

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – An Amtrak train struck and killed a man on the tracks near Gaviota State Park around 11:17 a.m. on Friday, according to Santa Barbara County Fire.

County fire spokesperson Scott Safechuck said the train tracks shut down as crews responded to the scene one mile south of Miraposa Reina.

Train vs Pedestrian: 16000 Blk HWY 101/ 1 Mile South of Miraposa Reina. Amtrak vs Adult male/pronounced deceased at the scene. Train tracks shut down. SBC Fire has returned available, law enforcement and State Parks remain on scene. Incident under investigation. CT 11:17am — Scott Safechuck (@SBCFireInfo) April 21, 2023

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as updates come into the newsroom.