Santa Ynez Union Valley High School Principal plans to resign after one-year term

SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif.– Santa Ynez Union Valley High School Principal Michael Niehoff has announced that they will be resigning at the end of the school year.

Via a Facebook post and statement to the school community, Niehoff says he will "move in a different direction professionally" due to outside community influences.

"My goal was to be an instructional leader first and foremost. I worked hard to model and live that both for teachers and students. I always tried to make learning the forefront. Unfortunately, there are some dynamics outside of the students and the teachers that make it almost impossible to focus on teaching and learning. In my estimation, there is not much that I can do about some of these factors. Some are part of the current fabric of our society and culture. Some are small groups of people in the community that are seemingly destined, at all costs, to attack one another and wield their agendas at the school’s expense. I am concerned about the degree of seemingly unnecessary conflict, gossip, drama and contention that makes it very difficult to lead, especially as an instructional leader who wants to focus on teaching and learning."

Read the full statement from Principal Niehoff here.