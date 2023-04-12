Skip to Content
By ,
Published 12:18 pm

Students at Santa Ynez Valley High School walkout over administration

SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif, – A flyer has been circulating on social medial indicating a planned walkout among students at Santa Ynez Valley High School.

As the flyer instructed, students joined the walkout on Wednesday, April 12 at 11:15 a.m.

The flyer states the walkout is in "protest of administration" at Santa Ynez High School.

More on this tonight on News Channel 3-12 starting at 4 p.m.

