Old Spanish Days make history: Junior Spirit and first ever male Spirit of Fiesta announced

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Jack Harwood, 19, made history over the weekend when Old Spanish Days selected him as Fiesta's first ever male Spirit of Fiesta for 2023.

At the final auditions on Saturday, Old Spanish Days also announced Olivia Nelson, 10, as the 2023 Junior Spirit of Fiesta.

Organizers said a sold-out crowd of more than 600 people watched the historic event at the Lobero Theatre.

Harwood auditioned as one of 12 Spirit finalists, and Nelson as one of 10 Junior Spirit finalists.

"This is a historic day for Fiesta and our community," said 2023 El Presidente David Bolton at the Saturday event. "To have the first male Spirit of Fiesta ever, it is a great moment in the history of our beloved celebration."

2022 Spirit of Fiesta Tara Mata congratulates 2023 Spirit of Fiesta Jack Harwood. PC: Fritiz Olenbergr, courtesy of Old Spanish Days

"The entire Old Spanish Days family extends heartfelt congratulations to both 2023 Spirit of Fiesta Jack Harwood, and 2023 Junior Spirit of Fiesta Olivia Nelson," said Bolton. "We look forward to a great Fiesta!"

2023 Junior Spirit of Fiesta Olivia Nelson hears her name called. PC: Fritiz Olenbergr, courtesy of Old Spanish Days

The Spirits will perform at all official Old Spanish Days events, according to organizers, as well as at receptions held by area civic organizations.

The Spirit will lead El Desfile Histórico (the Historic Parade) while the Junior Spirit will lead the Children's Parade, according to Old Spanish Days.

Their first official event will be performing at the La Primavera fundraiser on May 13, 2023.

To buy tickets on sale now, visit the Old Spanish Days website: www.sbfiesta.org.

Organizers said the tradition of Spirit of Fiesta started in 1949 when Lia Parker, who passed away in 2022 at the age of 88, was chosen as the first Spirit of Fiesta. "The Spirit of Fiesta is the visual representation of Fiesta, they are a goodwill ambassador to local residents and visitors alike."