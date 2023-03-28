Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office Rolls Out New Narcan Distribution Program

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.— The national fentanyl crisis continues to escalate.

Fentanyl related overdose deaths in Santa Barbara County alone were reported to be at an all time high of 115 in 2022. That’s nearly triple what it was in 2020.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is tackling this issue head on, by creating a new Narcan distribution program. Narcan is a drug that reverses the often- lethal effects of an opioid overdose.

The Sheriff’s Office hosted a free Narcan Distribution Program through the Department of Health Care Services at multiple locations including the SB County Sheriff’s Headquarters and the Carpinteria and Santa Maria substations.

The program aims to increase awareness about the opioid crisis and the importance of Narcan in saving lives.

The Sheriff’s Office encourages the public to come to the lobby of any one of these Narcan stations to learn more and to receive Narcan. This is a free program.

Partners of this program include the Pacific Pride Foundation, the Santa Barbara Opioid Safety Coalition, UC Santa Barbara Student Health Services Alcohol and Drug Program, and Fentanyl is Forever SB. These organizations are a part of Project Opioid and are committed to reducing the number of fentanyl related overdose deaths in the county.

Community members are encouraged to take advantage of this program, which will help save lives.