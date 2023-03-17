2023 Homeless Point in Time Count preliminary results released

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– Preliminary results from the 2023 Homeless Point in Time Count from January show at 3.7 percent decrease in the homeless population in the last year throughout Santa Barbara County.

The annual count mandated by the U.S. Department of Housing was conducted by volunteers in the early morning hours on Jan. 25 to get an estimate of how many people were and still are experiencing homelessness in the county.

Find the data below on the total number of people experiencing homelessness from this year compared to the past below.

Year Sheltered Unsheltered Total Persons Counted Experiencing Homelessness 2019 670 1,133 1,803 2020 674 1,223 1,897 2022 595 1,367 1,962 2023 685 1,202 1,887

Despite the overall decrease in the homeless population, certain such as Carpinteria, Santa Maria, Santa Ynez Valley and Guadalupe saw an increase. See the count by county from this year compared to the past below.

City/Area 2023 Total 2022 Total 2020 Total Carpinteria 23 21 39 Goleta 136 91 166 Santa Barbara 787 822 914 Isla Vista 88 112 69 Unincorporated South 73 76 61 Lompoc 233 290 211 Buellton/Solvang/Santa Ynez Valley 20 12 2 Santa Maria 472 457 382 Guadalupe 8 2 3 Unincorporated North 47 79 50 Totals 1,887 1,962 1,897

Santa Barbara County officials credit the Emergency Voucher program offered to families in 2022 contributed to the decline.

“The Emergency Housing Voucher Program is helping families enter housing and end their homelessness. This program has been instrumental in the County of Santa Barbara's efforts to house vulnerable and chronically homeless residents across our communities. Largely as a result of prevention and housing efforts like vouchers, the 2023 Point in Time Count has shown a decrease in homelessness in the county,” said Continuum of Care Chairperson, Sylvia Barnard

Some say the proposed Hope Village housing project in Santa Maria is necessary in continuing the decrease and addressing homelessness in the county.

“Hope Village is a necessary and temporary first step in addressing the homeless problem in the Santa Maria Valley. The services, sanctuaries, and security needed for the unhoused will be present each day to ensure they can overcome their individual issues and move forward as a member of our community,” said Fourth District Supervisor Bob Nelson.

For additional details on the 2023 Point in Time report, contact Kimberlee Albers, Homeless Assistance Programs Manager at kalbers@co.santa-barbara.ca.us or (805) 695-6333