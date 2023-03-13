St. Raphael School will be closed Tuesday due to rain

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – St. Raphael School in Santa Barbara will be closed on Tuesday, Mar. 14 due to incoming storms according to Principal Michelle Limb.

The school joins a growing list of school and business closures ahead of incoming storms.

The County of Santa Barbara's Office of Emergency Management has issued a county-wide flood watch and an evacuation warning for people near local burn scars.

For more information about storm-related warnings in the county, visit readysbc.org.