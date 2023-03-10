Tucker leads UCSB past Bakersfield and into Big West Tournament Final

HENDERSON, Nev. - Alexis Tucker poured in 19 of her game-high 28 points in the first half and UCSB held on to beat Cal State Bakersfield 75-66 in a Big West Tournament semifinal game.

The Gauchos will play Hawai'i in Saturday's title game at 3pm with the winner advancing to the NCAA Tournament.

Tucker made 7-of-10 shots in the first twenty minutes as UCSB led 36-25 at halftime.

But the Roadrunners roared back to tie the game twice in the third quarter and UCSB held just a 46-44 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Gauchos got a big boost from Alexis Whitfield who scored all 6 of her points early in the fourth as the Gauchos built the lead back up and went on to celebrate a trip to the finals.