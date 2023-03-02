Solvang businesses recover from rainstorms

SOLVANG, Calif.- The recent rainstorms on the Central Coast put a pause on travel and tourism affecting businesses in Solvang.

Downtown Solvang is a tourist destination. But since the latest storms business owners took a hit.

Staff at “Clean Slate Wine Bar” say only one glass of wine was sold on a rainy day in January.

Some businesses found it more affordable to stay closed during the rain.

Managers tell us they did not want workers driving through the storm.

With the numbers down on the weekends. Obviously, our business is down. We've fortunately we have a lot of local community support. So the local community has come out to to really help us out Monday through Thursday. But our Friday, Saturday, Sunday have been pretty dismal," said Jason Scrymgeour Clean Slate Wine Bar owner.

With the weather starting to clear up today Solvang businesses are hoping to see tourism improve.

