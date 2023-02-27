Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
Published 4:15 pm

Four plead not guilty for Dec. 9 Stearns Wharf shooting

Santa Barbara County District Attorney

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Four defendants were arraigned on Monday in connection to the shooting at Stearns Wharf on Dec. 9, 2022. All four entered a plea of not guilty in response to their charges.

A total of seven people have been arrested in connection with the shooting including three minors.

The shooting left a Camarillo man dead. Santa Barbara Police say he was an innocent bystander.

The four men are due back in Santa Barbara County Superior Court on Apr. 6.

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

