Four plead not guilty for Dec. 9 Stearns Wharf shooting

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Four defendants were arraigned on Monday in connection to the shooting at Stearns Wharf on Dec. 9, 2022. All four entered a plea of not guilty in response to their charges.

A total of seven people have been arrested in connection with the shooting including three minors.

The shooting left a Camarillo man dead. Santa Barbara Police say he was an innocent bystander.

The four men are due back in Santa Barbara County Superior Court on Apr. 6.