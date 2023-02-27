Eastside Business Owners organize community mixer for Monday night

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Merchants along the Milpas Street corridor organized a Monday mixer for business owners, City leaders and, the Santa Barbara Police Department in an effort to reenergize the busy district.

The goal is to strengthen support among Eastside owners and solve local problems, including issues relating to crime and homelessness. Pending development along the Milpas Street Corridor is also expected to be a major topic of discussion.

Milpas Street corridor

Santa Barbara Police Chief Kelly Gordon is expected to attend, along with Santa Barbara Mayor Randy Rowse and, City Councilwoman Alejandro Gutierrez.

Tonight's event starts at 5:30 p.m. at Los Altos Restaurant on Milpas Street.