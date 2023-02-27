Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
Published 1:59 pm

Eastside Business Owners organize community mixer for Monday night

Milpas Street corridor
KEYT
Milpas Street corridor

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Merchants along the Milpas Street corridor organized a Monday mixer for business owners, City leaders and, the Santa Barbara Police Department in an effort to reenergize the busy district.

The goal is to strengthen support among Eastside owners and solve local problems, including issues relating to crime and homelessness. Pending development along the Milpas Street Corridor is also expected to be a major topic of discussion. 

Milpas Street corridor

Santa Barbara Police Chief Kelly Gordon is expected to attend, along with Santa Barbara Mayor Randy Rowse and, City Councilwoman Alejandro Gutierrez.

Tonight's event starts at 5:30 p.m. at Los Altos Restaurant on Milpas Street.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
Author Profile Photo

Beth Farnsworth

Beth Farnsworth is the evening anchor for KEYT News Channel 3. To learn more about Beth, click here

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content