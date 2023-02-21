National Weather Service issues blizzard warning for mountainous parts of Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for portions of Santa Barbara County from Feb. 21 at 9:56 p.m. until 3:56 a.m. on Feb. 22.

Earlier on Feb. 21, the NWS issued a heavy wind advisory for coastal regions of Santa Barbara as well as a winter storm warning for the mountainous interior of the county.

Weather could impede some important access routes through the weekend including Highway 154 and Highway 166 in the Cuyama Valley area.

For updated weather information, check out the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Los Angeles which includes sections of the central California coast.