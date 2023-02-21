National Weather Service issues a high wind warning for coastal Santa Barbara and winter storm warning for mountain areas

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for coastal areas from Point Conception to the San Marcos Pass effective from Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. to 6 a. m. on Feb. 22.

A winter storm warning has also been issued by the NWS for Santa Barbara county's mountain regions for Feb. 22 at 4 a.m. until 4 a.m. on Feb. 25.

Cold temperatures, winds and rain are possible through the weekend and snow levels may impact access on notable roads including Highway 154 and Highway 166 in the Cuyama area.

County-wide snow levels are projected by the NWS to reach 2,000 to 2,500 feet and around 1,500 feet for area mountains and the Cuyama Valley.

The National Weather Service provides some tips for preparing:

Be careful when driving through wet and potentially snowy road conditions. Roads may be slippery. Drive slowly and be careful. When possible, avoid routes that may be impacted by winter weather

Strong winds can cause power outages. Charge important electronic devices and be prepared in case an unannounced power outage occurs

Secure belongings that could get impacted by strong winds such as outdoor furniture

Take care of those who might not be aware of the cold weather hazard or be able to react accordingly

Avoid areas and roadways that appear to be flooding

Be aware of your surroundings and travel routes. Leave the area if you don’t feel safe and conditions permit safe travel

For more weather-related information or preparation tips, visit the Los Angeles NWS website which covers our region.