Santa Barbara - South County
Multiple power outages reported in Santa Barbara

Southern California Edison

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – According to Southern California Edison, two separate power outages are currently affecting approximately 3,480 customers in Santa Barbara on Feb. 21.

Earlier today, the National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for coastal portions of Santa Barbara County starting at 6 p.m.

Interested in checking out the latest power outage information. Click here for Southern California Edison's outage status map.

This story will be updated as information is made available.

