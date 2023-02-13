Goleta Beach welcomes back visitors with its partial reopening; more work still ahead

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Goleta Beach is partially open again but it's still in need of work after the January King Tide and storm surge impacts.

The Santa Barbara County Community Services Department, Parks Division partially reopened Goleta Beach County Park to the public from sunrise to sunset daily, on February 9.

Closures continue on the far east end and the pier.

Open areas include parking, BBQ grills, beach access, and restrooms.

It will still take weeks of repair for those projects to be completed.

Work continues to allow trucks full of dirt from debris basins to unload the sediment into the surfline where it can be moved down the coast and replenish area that were washed out during the last month.

That work will take place Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For users of the beach it is a popular place for dog walks, fitness, and over all outside recreation or a picnic.

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors has an emergency order in place from the weather events. Federal and state resources are assisting in the cleanup and recovery with personnel and funding.

For more information go to: www.countyofsb.org/emergencybeachops

