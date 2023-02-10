With Eagles in Super Bowl local fans naturally think of Dons Hall of Fame qb Randall Cunningham who starred in Philly

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Philadelphia Eagles never made it to the Super Bowl in the 11 seasons that Randall Cunningham played with the team but there were plenty of great moments.

Three of Cunningham's four Pro Bowl years came in Philadelphia and he is in the Eagles Hall of Fame.

Before the NFL and college at UNLV, Cunningham dominated at Santa Barbara High School.

In 1980 he led the Dons to an undefeated season until the CIF title game before losing to powerhouse Long Beach Poly.

Longtime friend and former Dons teammate Leland Stiles said, "We knew Randall was going to make it in the NFL since we were like young, we just had a feeling like this guy is going to make it."

For Stiles the 1980 season was an absolute highlight.

"It was like our Super Bowl," recalls Stiles. "It was great, it was the best time ever for me personally and a lot of other players on that team because we got to play with Randall."

There are plenty of Eagles fans this week in Arizona walking around with Cunningham's #12 jersey on their back hoping another dual quarterback Jalen Hurts can lead Philadelphia to a Super Bowl LVII victory over Kansas City on Sunday.