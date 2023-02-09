Police arrest 44-year-old Santa Barbara resident for felony vandalism near La Cumbre Plaza

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Santa Barbara Police said officers arrested a 44-year-old Santa Barbara resident Thursday early morning for felony vandalism near the La Cumbre Plaza.

The 44-year-old reportedly detached a gasoline pump nozzle and broke a large glass window of a convenience store in the 100-block of South La Cumbre Rd around 3:45 a.m., according to SBPD.

Officers arrived and took the man into custody without incident.

Police said officers booked the 44-year-old into the Santa Barbara County Jail for felony vandalism.