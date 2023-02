Santa Barbara, Calif. - Police are on the scene of a break in at a gas station in Santa Barbara.

The call went out just before 4 this morning at the Chevron gas station on La Cumbre road.

Police found gas pump stations smashed with parts ripped out.

A store window was also smashed. It's unclear if anything was stolen. But, one person being detained in the back of a police car.

Once we get information from the police, we will update you.