Out of control SUV ends up at the wall of a beach area hotel in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It was a close call at Harbor House Inn on lower Bath Street in Santa Barbara this morning about 9 a.m.

The driver of an SUV lost control and went off the street and over the curb towards the building.

The vehicle had front end damage when it was pulled out of the landscaping.

The driver was not hurt and no one inside needed any medical treatment.

Santa Barbara police responded with several units.

Santa Barbara fire also sent an engine, but the crew was not needed.

The driver was questioned by traffic officers at the scene.