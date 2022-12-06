Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
Out of control SUV ends up at the wall of a beach area hotel in Santa Barbara

A vehicle went out of control and ended up at the wall of the Harbor House Inn this morning in Santa Barbara.
John Palminteri
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It was a close call at Harbor House Inn on lower Bath Street in Santa Barbara this morning about 9 a.m.

The driver of an SUV lost control and went off the street and over the curb towards the building.

The vehicle had front end damage when it was pulled out of the landscaping.

The driver was not hurt and no one inside needed any medical treatment.

Santa Barbara police responded with several units.

Santa Barbara fire also sent an engine, but the crew was not needed.

The driver was questioned by traffic officers at the scene.

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

