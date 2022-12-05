Local 24-year-old opens “Golf Max” retail store in Loreto Plaza

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – During the pandemic, Santa Barbara local and golf enthusiast Alex Bollag, 24, decided to make a change in career and open Golf Max, a retail golf store.

On Sept. 22, 2022, he finalized the business purchase of The Golf Klub from Tom Noyes, and made this career change a reality.

"When Tom decided to retire, the opportunity presented itself and I knew I had to act quickly. The new name is Golf Max and we are all about perfecting your game," said Bollag.

Bollag's passion for hitting the links started at age 12 and served as an inspiration for this big change, despite its challenges.

"We are in a digital age," said Bollag. "The tide is against opening new retail locations." However, Bollag said "You can’t buy Golf clubs without the luxury of touching and feeling them. It is a tactile experience.”

The Loreto Plaza storefront has golf equipment suited for beginners and professionals, a simulator and putting area for testing out products and provides custom fittings and club repair.

Bollag mentioned the store also has equipment for the local emerging Pickle ball community.

"Personally, it's been a dream come true," said Bollag. "I have to thank my family and a few very special angel investors, for making this possible. Most of all, the local community has been so welcoming and congratulatory."

Golf Max is located at 3313 State St. next door to Harry's and Gelsons.