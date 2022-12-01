Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By ,
Published 10:49 am

News Channel 3-12 Morning News Team sit down with organizer of Saturday’s ARISE 5k Run and Walk

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Morning News Team Channel 3-12 was joined by Mary Hudson, organizer of this weekend's 5k Run and Walk and a representative of ARISE Women's Conferences.

This year's run will benefit the Santa Barbara Rescue Missions faith-based treatment facility designed exclusively for women.

The Bethel House Women's Residential Treatment Program provides support resources and a pathway towards recovery for female domestic abuse survivors and those struggling with addiction.

For more information on registration or to make a donation visit here.

Watch the full segment above.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
interview segment
KEYT
morning news team
Santa Barbara

Andrew Gillies

Drew Ascione

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content