Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
Published 11:56 am

11th annual Reggae on the Mountain festival

Evenings at Elings brings Reggae to the lawn with a spacious performance venue.
En Fuego Events
Evenings at Elings brings Reggae to the lawn with a spacious performance venue.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Reggae on the Mountain is coming to Santa Barbara this month, after a lengthy pause due to Covid-19.

The event will take place at the Live Oak Campground on November 18th to the 20th from 7.p.m to 11:30 p.m.

Co-founders of the event, Brooks Ellis and Amit Gilad, are also founders of company Label27, founded in 2009, that promotes music and art festivals in the Los Angeles area.

"We’re so excited to have the opportunity to expand our Reggae on the Mountain Festival to Santa Barbara for 2022 as we celebrate our eleventh edition," said co-founders Ellis and Gilad.

The line up includes artists such as Ziggy Marley, along with local bands like Arise Roots and Soul Magestic.

The reggae experience includes a three-day pass for $185 or a three-day VIP pass for $329, plus the purchase of a $60 camping pass.

Event-goers will be able to experience: camping, group camping, glamping and stargazing. The event will also have a cuisine, craft beer, wine, a vendor village, live art and a kids village.

“We are honored to be able to host this important cultural music and arts festival," said co-founders Ellis and Gilad.

"We thank you for supporting roots music, small businesses and the arts."

The proceeds of this event will go to the Life Rolls On Foundation.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
music festival
reggae
Santa Barbara
santa barbara county

Bryan Hernandez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content