11th annual Reggae on the Mountain festival

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Reggae on the Mountain is coming to Santa Barbara this month, after a lengthy pause due to Covid-19.

The event will take place at the Live Oak Campground on November 18th to the 20th from 7.p.m to 11:30 p.m.

Co-founders of the event, Brooks Ellis and Amit Gilad, are also founders of company Label27, founded in 2009, that promotes music and art festivals in the Los Angeles area.

"We’re so excited to have the opportunity to expand our Reggae on the Mountain Festival to Santa Barbara for 2022 as we celebrate our eleventh edition," said co-founders Ellis and Gilad.

The line up includes artists such as Ziggy Marley, along with local bands like Arise Roots and Soul Magestic.

The reggae experience includes a three-day pass for $185 or a three-day VIP pass for $329, plus the purchase of a $60 camping pass.

Event-goers will be able to experience: camping, group camping, glamping and stargazing. The event will also have a cuisine, craft beer, wine, a vendor village, live art and a kids village.

“We are honored to be able to host this important cultural music and arts festival," said co-founders Ellis and Gilad.

"We thank you for supporting roots music, small businesses and the arts."

The proceeds of this event will go to the Life Rolls On Foundation.