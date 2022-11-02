Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By ,
today at 4:12 pm
Published 4:01 pm

Firefighters contain house fire on La Senda Drive Wednesday afternoon

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– Santa Barbara County Fire responded to a structure fire in the 900 block of La Senda Dr. and La Entrada at 3:35 p.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters and multiple units are on the scene, and as of 4:10 p.m. have contained the fire to the garage and workshop of the two-story house.

County fire spokesperson Scott Safechuck said all residents were out of the house, and search operations were able to find a live cat.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of fire is not yet known.

Santa Barbara County Fire will provide updates as more information comes from the scene. Tune into News Channel 3-12 at 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. for rapidly breaking news.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
KEYT
Santa Barbara
santa barbara county fire department
structure fire

Drew Ascione

Author Profile Photo

Lily Dallow

Lily Dallow is a digital journalist and assignment editor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Lily, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content