Firefighters contain house fire on La Senda Drive Wednesday afternoon

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– Santa Barbara County Fire responded to a structure fire in the 900 block of La Senda Dr. and La Entrada at 3:35 p.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters and multiple units are on the scene, and as of 4:10 p.m. have contained the fire to the garage and workshop of the two-story house.

County fire spokesperson Scott Safechuck said all residents were out of the house, and search operations were able to find a live cat.

Structure Fire:900 Blk of La Senda Dr. Santa Barbara. Two story residential structure, fire contained to the garage and workshop. All residence out of the house. Search operations found live cat. SBC, STB on scene. Operations active. CT 1535. pic.twitter.com/9pp6YeYZjV — Scott Safechuck (@SBCFireInfo) November 2, 2022

No injuries have been reported and the cause of fire is not yet known.

Santa Barbara County Fire will provide updates as more information comes from the scene. Tune into News Channel 3-12 at 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. for rapidly breaking news.