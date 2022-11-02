One six-year-old dead in Tuesday rollover crash near Gaviota Tunnel

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– One child critically injured from Tuesday's Gaviota rollover accident has died from their injuries, according to California Highway Patrol.

A Santa Maria family of four was driving a 2003 Nissan Frontier on Highway 101 north of Gaviota State Beach Tunnel when their car lost traction rolling off the road down a steep ravine.

Santa Barbara County firefighters worked to extract the four from the car transporting those injured to Santa Ynez Cottage Hospital. The accident initially left two children with severe injuries, the 31-year-old male driver without injury, while the female adult passenger sustained unknown injuries from the crash.

The six-year-old child was pronounced deceased upon arrival to the hospital.

Anyone with information regarding the crash can contact Officer Chapman at 805-688-5551.