November 1, 2022 11:45 pm
Rollover accident near Gaviota Tunnel leaves two children critically injured

Rollover into creek leaved two children and two adults injured near Gaviota Tunnel

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.-A rollover crash on Northbound 101, just north of the Gaviota Tunnel left two children critically injured.

Santa Barbara County Firefighters rescued them from a car that rolled into a creek around 7:40 p.m.

First responders said a woman suffered major injuries and a man suffered minor injuries.

Their car went over the side of the road and landed about 30 feet below on boulders in the creek.    

Rescues extracted all of them from the car.

Windy and misty weather was in the area at the time of the accident.

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor of News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

