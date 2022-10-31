Pacific Pride Foundation hosts Monkeypox vaccine clinics for second doses

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– Pacific Pride Foundation is hosting another Monkeypox vaccination clinic for second doses for eligible people in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara this November.

PPF is only offering second dose vaccines in their two vaccine clinics for those that have received their first dose or have waited 28 days after their first dose of the Jynneos Monkeypox vaccine.

The first vaccine clinic takes place this Wednesday Nov. 2, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Family Service Agency in Santa Maria.

The second vaccine clinic will take place Monday, Nov. 7, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Pacific Pride Foundation location on Anacapa State Street in Santa Barbara.

Second doses of the Monkeypox vaccine should be administered as soon as possible after the first dose. Those that received the Jynneos Monkeypox vaccine must wait 28 days after the first dose.

Inventory is limited so only the clinics are for second doses only. Proof of first dose will be required upon arrival.