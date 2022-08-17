Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
Published 3:59 pm

Pacific Pride Foundation to host two free Monkeypox vaccine clinics

MGN: Matt Damon / Kentucky National Guard

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – As cases of Monkeypox continue to climb, the Pacific Pride Foundation is hosting two free Monkeypox vaccine clinics for those that meet state eligibility requirements.

The first clinic will take place on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Pacific Pride Foundation Santa Barbara Office located at 608 Anacapa Street.

The second clinic will take place at the Pacific Pride Foundation/Family Service Agency Santa Maria office located at 105 North Lincoln Street on Thursday, Aug. 25 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Doses are limited, and prioritization will be given to those who meet the following requirements:

  • Individuals who are known close contacts of Monkeypox cases who are identified by Public Health via case investigation, contact tracing, and risk exposure assessments.
  • Individuals with certain risk factors who are more likely to have been exposed to Monkeypox even if they have not had documented exposure to someone who is confirmed to have the virus, such as those who attended an event or venue where there was a known exposure.

Vaccines are only available for those older than 18 years of age.

The clinics are in partnership with Planned Parenthood California Central Coast, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, and other local health leaders.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
KEYT
Santa Barbara
santa barbara county
Author Profile Photo

Jade Martinez-Pogue

Jade Martinez-Pogue is the Assignment Editor and web journalist at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Jade, click here

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content