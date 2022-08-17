Pacific Pride Foundation to host two free Monkeypox vaccine clinics

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – As cases of Monkeypox continue to climb, the Pacific Pride Foundation is hosting two free Monkeypox vaccine clinics for those that meet state eligibility requirements.

The first clinic will take place on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Pacific Pride Foundation Santa Barbara Office located at 608 Anacapa Street.

The second clinic will take place at the Pacific Pride Foundation/Family Service Agency Santa Maria office located at 105 North Lincoln Street on Thursday, Aug. 25 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Doses are limited, and prioritization will be given to those who meet the following requirements:

Individuals who are known close contacts of Monkeypox cases who are identified by Public Health via case investigation, contact tracing, and risk exposure assessments.

Individuals with certain risk factors who are more likely to have been exposed to Monkeypox even if they have not had documented exposure to someone who is confirmed to have the virus, such as those who attended an event or venue where there was a known exposure.

Vaccines are only available for those older than 18 years of age.

The clinics are in partnership with Planned Parenthood California Central Coast, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, and other local health leaders.