Foodbank of Santa Barbara County kicks off first annual Foodbank Giving Day

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - October 13 marks the first annual Foodbank Giving Day at the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

Thanks to several anonymous donors, every donation made to the foodbank on this day will be doubled.

Judith Smith-Meyer of the foodbank believes hard working community members throughout Santa Barbara County are struggling as we head into the holidays for many reasons.

"Inflation and gas prices didn’t come down at end of summer like they usually do. Food costs for basics like eggs and milk have skyrocketed, making it even harder for families to feed their kids. Utilities like water have gone up significantly. Rent is going up as the housing market stays tight. All of these factors hit the lowest income working neighbors," said Smith-Meyer.

Meyer believes a larger percentage of their income goes to cover these basic expenses.

"Food is the place in household budgets that gets squeezed, since you have to pay your rent and phone bills, and then health starts to slide, because you’re scraping on quality or just skipping meals," said Smith-Meyer.

She believes nutritious food is key to productivity and wellness.

The foodbank team hopes Giving Day allows supporters to do twice as much good for our less fortunate neighbors in Santa Barbara County as usual!

All donations submitted to the foodbank on Oct. 13 will be matched up to $150,000.