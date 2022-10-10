Pavement rehabilitation project in Goleta neighborhoods to begin soon

GOLETA, Calif. – Pavement rehabilitation work in several Goleta neighborhoods is scheduled to begin this fall as part of the city's 2022-23 Pavement Rehabilitation Project.

While there is no official start date yet, the work is scheduled to begin in the Cannon Green neighborhood, the Covington neighborhood, a portion of Cathedral Oaks Road from Evergreen Drive to Alameda Avenue, and Armstrong Road from Reed Court to Mills Way.

The work will begin with concrete work consisting of the reconstruction of cross gutters and spandrels, adjacent curb ramps to meet American Disability Act standards, and other concrete repairs. After this portion of construction, crews will complete asphalt roadway work, then striping and signage, according to city officials.

“While we are pleased to have more work being done to improve our city streets, we are well aware that there is so much more that needs to be done. The city has a backlog of deferred roadway pavement maintenance," said Goleta Public Works Director Charlie Eveling.

"It has been many years since the city has been able to fully fund its pavement program. With the backlog as well as the recent significant increase in the cost of construction, it gets harder and harder to maintain the city’s pavement condition goals.”

City officials said that one of the biggest concerns for residents is the condition of Cathedral Oaks Road, but there is only budget to pave limited sections of the road each year.

The city constructs an Annual Pavement Rehabilitation Project as part of its Pavement Management Program (PMP).

"Following the PMP ensures the most efficient use of available funding for maintaining the city’s roadway network," said city spokeswoman Jaime Shaw.

The PMP tracks the pavement condition and develops periodic pavement maintenance activities and projects based on those conditions, according to Shaw. In addition to the PMP recommendations, a paving priority list is developed based on public input and staff's experience and understanding of the roadways.