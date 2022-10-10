Authorities identify victim from weekend homicide in Santa Ynez

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office on Monday released the identity of the man who was killed in Santa Ynez early Saturday morning.

Terry Wilson, 72 of Santa Ynez, was found suffering from a severe injury on the 1000 block of Jason Way in Santa Ynez on Saturday morning, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. First responders attempted life-saving measures at the time but were unsuccessful.

While Wilson's cause of death has not yet been determined, law enforcement was able to identify Rylen Quinn Svane-Morris, 26, as the suspect.

Svane-Morris was in a former dating relationship with Wilson's daughter, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

The Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating Svane-Morris, who is described as a 5'11 male who they believe stole a blue 2014 Chrysler Town & Country minivan with a California license plate 7GJW053 from a nearby residence before fleeing the murder scene.

Svane-Morris is considered dangerous and the sheriff's office asks that anyone who sees the car or Svane-Morris contact 911 immediately and not approach the car.

The suspect and the suspect car were not located as of Monday afternoon, and the investigation remains ongoing.