Channel Islands Wildlife Marine Institute responds to domoic acids crisis impacting marine mammals

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Channel Islands Wildlife Marine Institute stopped by News Channel 3-12 Wednesday morning to talk about the domoic acid crisis impacting hundreds of marine mammals. The CIWMI has seen over 116 marine animals since Aug. 15 suffering from domoic acid toxicosis on Central Coast beaches. The institute has seen poor outcomes from the disease, despite aggressive treatment.

