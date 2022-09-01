One dead after semi-truck hits pedestrian in Goleta, lanes expected to remain closed through afternoon

GOLETA, Calif. – One person died early Thursday morning after being hit by a semi-truck traveling southbound on Highway 101 in Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The accident occurred shortly after 3 a.m. on southbound Highway 101 just north of Turnpike Road, said Capt. Scott Safechuck.

The semi-truck was pulling a trailer and approaching Turnpike Road at an undetermined speed when the pedestrian was traveling from the right shoulder of the southbound lanes towards the center divider, according to the CHP.

The big rig hit the man in the middle lane, and the driver stopped on the right shoulder and called 911 for assistance.

The pedestrian suffered major injuries and was declared dead at the scene. The driver of the big rig did not sustain any injuries and was not suspected to be driving under the influence.

Initially, all three southbound lanes of the highway were closed, but the righthand lane reopened around 4:20 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The two left lanes were expected to remain closed until 3 p.m., according to the CHP.

The identity of the deceased was not immediately available.

The crash remains under investigation and anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the CHP by calling 805-967-1234.