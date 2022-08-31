Skip to Content
Bears roam Los Padres National Forest more often due to ongoing drought

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The U.S. Forest Service is warning campers to beware of bears going into the upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend.

The bears, hungry and thirsty, are on the move because of the ongoing drought conditions. The bears have been seen recently roaming and foraging for whatever food they can find.

Water is also a magnet as well, as it attracts other wild animals, officials said.

"(Keep) a clean camp, don't keep garbage around, (use) sealed containers," said Matthew Nourohamadian with the U.S. Forest Service.

"Here in the Los Padres Forest, it's acceptable to store food in your vehicle."

Officials encourage residents to avoid the wild animals if they encounter them in the back or front country areas.

