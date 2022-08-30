Santa Barbara names new police chief after nearly two-year search

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The city of Santa Barbara has appointed a new police chief to see over 200 sworn officers in the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Kelly Ann Gordon was announced as the new police chief on Tuesday, replacing interim police chief Marylinda Arroyo. Arroyo was appointed as interim chief after former interim chief Barney Melekian retired in July.

Melekian was named interim chief on March 1, 2021, following former Chief Lori Lunhow's retirement in February 2021.

Gordon's role is effective on Sept. 19.

“I look forward to serving the Santa Barbara community and being a part of this amazing team of policing professionals and incredible executive team,” Gordon said.

“My first priority is to get to know my people in the police department and our community — both residents and businesses. Together we will work hard to continue to strengthen our collaborative relationships, achieve common goals, and remain dedicated to keeping our community safe.”

Gordon brings 26 years of experience to the Santa Barbara Police Department, and most recently served as the Monterey Park Police chief where she oversaw a staff of approximately 150 and managed a $23 million budget.

Gordon began her law enforcement career in January 1996 with the Los Angeles Police Department. She served with that department for four years before leaving in 2000 for the Montebello Police Department.

She has also worked with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Urban Search and Rescue Team for over 20 years and was a canine disaster search specialist. Her deployments included the World Trade Center after 9/11, Hurricane Katrina, Hurricane Ike, and Hurricane Rita.

Gordon has a bachelor's degree from Cal Poly Pomona, a master's degree from Saint Mary's University, and graduated the Federal Bureau of Investigation's National Academy and Sherman Block Supervisory Leadership Institute.